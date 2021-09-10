SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

