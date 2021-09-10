SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.