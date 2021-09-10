Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £120.81 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, for a total transaction of £120.81 ($157.84).

SXS opened at GBX 4,005 ($52.33) on Friday. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,115 ($53.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,657.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,598.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

