Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,798. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

