Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00.

SPT stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

