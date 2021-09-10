SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,677.50 ($21.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a market capitalization of £16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.99.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

