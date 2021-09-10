Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stamps.com were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Stamps.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 534.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 41.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total value of $342,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STMP opened at $328.60 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

