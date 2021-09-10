Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.64. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,920. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

