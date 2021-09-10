Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.