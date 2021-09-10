STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.18

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $105.24 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00158782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043520 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.