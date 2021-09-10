Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,049 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $652.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.