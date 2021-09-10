Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 33,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $478.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day moving average of $446.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

