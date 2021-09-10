Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

