Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,965,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.