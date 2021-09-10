Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.