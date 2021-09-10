Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.