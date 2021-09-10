Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,665 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GTY Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock worth $497,682 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

