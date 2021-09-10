Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $30.17 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3,038.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 188,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 2.50. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

