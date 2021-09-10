Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,451 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Cerner worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cerner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 14.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

