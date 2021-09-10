Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 9,318 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.22.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $420.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

