Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 4.22% of Limoneira worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

