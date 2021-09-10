Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:STVN opened at $26.80 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

