StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.60

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 10501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.