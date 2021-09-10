Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 65,166 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,594,000 after purchasing an additional 624,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,406. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

