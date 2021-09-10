Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.92. 203,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

