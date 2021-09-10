Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.26. 75,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

