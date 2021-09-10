Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $210,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 447,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,177. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.