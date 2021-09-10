Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 992 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

