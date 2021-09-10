Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 38,277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 467,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.