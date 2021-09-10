Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 964.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

