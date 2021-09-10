Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $96.78 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Streamr has a total market cap of $96.78 million and $18.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00160913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043664 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

