StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 710,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,850,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. 127,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.