StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.