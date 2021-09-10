StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 882 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 303,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

