StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

