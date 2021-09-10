StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,694. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

