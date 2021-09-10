Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 132,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

