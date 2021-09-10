Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.3-$61.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

