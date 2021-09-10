Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $63,074.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00552025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 43,894,647 coins and its circulating supply is 37,194,647 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.