Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 692,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

