Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 710,515 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.47.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

