Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.