SuperCoin Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $71,084.87 and approximately $131.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,274,063 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

