Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 6,712,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 1,804,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £957.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

