SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.43 million and $16,951.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00180641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,411.48 or 0.99911545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.94 or 0.07233917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00916526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

