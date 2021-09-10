SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 70.87%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

