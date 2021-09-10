Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

