Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,185 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. 42,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.