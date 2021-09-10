Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 496,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,896,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.