Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.